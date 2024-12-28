Left Menu

Women's Wing of AAP Protests Alleged Cash-For-Votes Scheme

The AAP women's wing staged a protest against BJP leader Parvesh Verma, accusing him of distributing cash to buy votes in the New Delhi Assembly constituency. AAP criticized the move for undermining democracy and urged the Election Commission to take immediate action against Verma's alleged attempt to influence voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 21:23 IST
Women's Wing of AAP Protests Alleged Cash-For-Votes Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Members of AAP's women's wing organized a demonstration outside the residence of BJP leader Parvesh Verma, accusing him of trying to buy votes by distributing cash to women in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Sarika Chaudhary, President of AAP's Delhi State Women's Wing, criticized the alleged actions, condemning them as threats to democratic integrity and demanding swift intervention from the Election Commission.

The protest follows allegations that Verma handed out Rs 1,100 in cash to constituents, a move AAP describes as voter manipulation. Protesters sought transparency and equality, demanding an investigation into the selective cash distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
2
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024