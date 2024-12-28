Women's Wing of AAP Protests Alleged Cash-For-Votes Scheme

Members of AAP's women's wing organized a demonstration outside the residence of BJP leader Parvesh Verma, accusing him of trying to buy votes by distributing cash to women in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Sarika Chaudhary, President of AAP's Delhi State Women's Wing, criticized the alleged actions, condemning them as threats to democratic integrity and demanding swift intervention from the Election Commission.

The protest follows allegations that Verma handed out Rs 1,100 in cash to constituents, a move AAP describes as voter manipulation. Protesters sought transparency and equality, demanding an investigation into the selective cash distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)