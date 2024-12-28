Left Menu

BJP-Congress Clash Over Manmohan Singh's Memorial

BJP president JP Nadda criticizes Congress for playing politics over former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's cremation and memorial. Nadda accuses Congress of ignoring Singh's legacy and promoting its own family's legacy. He also blames Congress for misrepresenting government's efforts to honor Singh.

Updated: 28-12-2024 22:17 IST
The political battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party intensified on Saturday, as BJP president JP Nadda accused Congress of exploiting the former prime minister, Manmohan Singh's demise for political gain. Nadda vehemently denied allegations from Congress that the government disrespected Singh by conducting his last rites at Nigambodh Ghat rather than a designated memorial site.

Nadda highlighted that the Center had planned a memorial for Singh and had duly informed his family, labeling Congress's claims as baseless. He slammed Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi for engaging in what he termed as 'cheap politics,' further accusing them of historically disrespecting Singh and other eminent leaders while glorifying members of their own family.

Nadda emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contributions to honoring past Indian leaders, including the establishment of the Prime Ministers Museum and Library. He pointed out the numerous state-run schemes named after the Nehru-Gandhi family and asked Congress to learn true respect from Modi's government. The debate underscores the ongoing friction between the country's two main political entities over legacy and leadership.

