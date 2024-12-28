Remembering a Strong Leader: Manmohan Singh's Global Legacy
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole lauded former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as a strong leader at a tribute event. Singh, who passed away at 92, was instrumental in India's economic liberalization. Patole criticized the BJP-led government for not allowing a memorial at Singh's funeral site.
Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole paid homage to Manmohan Singh, emphasizing he was a strong leader, not weak, as recognized worldwide. Addressing Singh's passing at age 92, Patole noted the international respect the former Prime Minister garnered.
Manmohan Singh, lauded for ushering India into economic liberalization during the 1990s, was cremated with full state honors in New Delhi. His funeral witnessed attendance from top national and international dignitaries, and his daughter Upinder Singh lit the pyre at Nigambodh Ghat.
A controversy emerged over Singh's memorial, with Congress accusing the BJP government of disrespect. The party highlighted the denial of a memorial plan at the funeral site, asserting BJP's deliberate slight against India's first Sikh Prime Minister.
