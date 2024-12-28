Left Menu

Remembering a Strong Leader: Manmohan Singh's Global Legacy

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole lauded former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as a strong leader at a tribute event. Singh, who passed away at 92, was instrumental in India's economic liberalization. Patole criticized the BJP-led government for not allowing a memorial at Singh's funeral site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 22:28 IST
Remembering a Strong Leader: Manmohan Singh's Global Legacy
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole paid homage to Manmohan Singh, emphasizing he was a strong leader, not weak, as recognized worldwide. Addressing Singh's passing at age 92, Patole noted the international respect the former Prime Minister garnered.

Manmohan Singh, lauded for ushering India into economic liberalization during the 1990s, was cremated with full state honors in New Delhi. His funeral witnessed attendance from top national and international dignitaries, and his daughter Upinder Singh lit the pyre at Nigambodh Ghat.

A controversy emerged over Singh's memorial, with Congress accusing the BJP government of disrespect. The party highlighted the denial of a memorial plan at the funeral site, asserting BJP's deliberate slight against India's first Sikh Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
2
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024