Political Showdown Over Manmohan Singh's Memorial: BJP vs Congress

In a high-stakes political confrontation, BJP President J P Nadda has accused the Congress of exploiting the recent demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for political gain. Nadda asserted that the government allocated a dedicated space for Singh's memorial and informed his family accordingly.

The BJP's rebuttal comes as the Congress leveled accusations against the Centre of breaching protocol by conducting Singh's last rites at Nigambodh Ghat, instead of granting him a more fitting resting place that could be memorialized. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi condemned the move as an egregious slight to India's first Sikh prime minister.

Nadda's charges extended to alleging historical neglect by the Congress towards notable Indian leaders while citing specific grievances, including perceived disrespect towards Singh during his tenure and a lack of acknowledgment posthumously. The BJP chief implored Congress to abandon what he described as 'cheap politics,' urging the party to respect the somber occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)