Tragedy in South Korea: Plane Crash Sparks Political Tensions

A tragic plane accident in South Korea claimed at least 28 lives after veering off the runway due to malfunctioning landing gear. The incident occurred amidst a major political crisis and was accompanied by a significant fire. The government has mobilized resources for rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-12-2024 07:20 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 07:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A plane in southern South Korea, struggling with malfunctioning landing gear, veered off its runway and collided with a fence, resulting in a deadly fire and the unfortunate death of at least 28 people, as per local emergency services and media reports.

The Jeju Air passenger plane, returning from Bangkok with approximately 180 people on board, experienced the mishap at Muan city's airport. Emergency workers have extracted at least two passengers as they work tirelessly to douse the flames, nearly extinguished at the time of the incident.

This aviation disaster coincides with a political crisis in South Korea, where President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial martial law led to the impeachment of Acting President Han Duck-soo. Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, now in charge, has directed a comprehensive rescue operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

