Putin's Tumultuous 2024: Power Plays, International Challenges, and Unexpected Twists

In a year punctuated by geopolitical tension and domestic unrest, President Vladimir Putin faced significant challenges as he sought to maintain his power and respond to Russia's international isolation. The war in Ukraine continued to be a central issue, affecting both internal politics and international alliances.

Domestically, Putin confronted opposition, particularly with Boris Nadezhdin's defiant bid to challenge him for the presidency. Meanwhile, the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and subsequent protests reflected mounting anti-war and anti-government sentiment among Russians.

Internationally, Putin fortified alliances with nations like North Korea but also navigated tensions with the West, evident in events like the historic prisoner swap and accusations of North Korean military involvement. These developments underscored the complex diplomatic and military landscape for Russia in 2024.

