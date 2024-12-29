Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Kerala: CPI(M) Denies Involvement in Youth Congress Murders

The CPI(M) in Kerala reiterates its non-involvement in the murder of two Youth Congress workers, as a CBI court convicts 14 people, including a former MLA. The case stems from allegedly politically motivated attacks between CPI(M) and Congress members. Opposition accuses CPI(M) of violent practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 29-12-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 14:41 IST
Political Turmoil in Kerala: CPI(M) Denies Involvement in Youth Congress Murders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the CPI(M) in Kerala has firmly reiterated its non-involvement in the murders of two Youth Congress workers in Periya five years ago. This statement follows the CBI court's Saturday conviction of 14 individuals, including a former CPI(M) MLA, in connection to the case.

A K Balan, a CPI(M) central committee member, emphasized that neither the party nor its leaders were aware of the incident. He assured the accused would face the law, pointing out that the CBI completed the investigation originally started by Kerala Police.

The case centers on Kripesh, 19, and Sarath Lal P K, 24, who were murdered allegedly by CPI(M) members amid politically motivated conflicts between CPI(M) and Congress workers. Opposition leaders termed the court verdict a blow to the CPI(M) and criticized its alleged culture of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024