Political Turmoil in Kerala: CPI(M) Denies Involvement in Youth Congress Murders

In a significant development, the CPI(M) in Kerala has firmly reiterated its non-involvement in the murders of two Youth Congress workers in Periya five years ago. This statement follows the CBI court's Saturday conviction of 14 individuals, including a former CPI(M) MLA, in connection to the case.

A K Balan, a CPI(M) central committee member, emphasized that neither the party nor its leaders were aware of the incident. He assured the accused would face the law, pointing out that the CBI completed the investigation originally started by Kerala Police.

The case centers on Kripesh, 19, and Sarath Lal P K, 24, who were murdered allegedly by CPI(M) members amid politically motivated conflicts between CPI(M) and Congress workers. Opposition leaders termed the court verdict a blow to the CPI(M) and criticized its alleged culture of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)