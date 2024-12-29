Syria's Future: Election Timetable and Strategic Alliances

In a groundbreaking interview with Al Arabiya, Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa disclosed that holding elections in the country could require up to four years. This marks the first time Sharaa has publicly offered a timeframe for elections since the ousting of Bashar al-Assad earlier this month.

Sharaa revealed that drafting a new constitution might take an additional three years, citing excerpts from his interview with the Saudi state-owned broadcaster. As leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, which ended the Assad family's decades-long rule on December 8, Sharaa aims to dissolve the group during a national dialogue conference.

On the international front, Sharaa highlighted Syria's strategic engagements with Russia, a nation with military bases in Syria and a long-time ally of Assad. Additionally, Sharaa expressed hope for the incoming U.S. Trump administration to lift sanctions on Syria, an outlook shared by senior U.S. diplomats who recently visited Damascus.

(With inputs from agencies.)