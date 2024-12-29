Left Menu

Syria's Future: Election Timetable and Strategic Alliances

Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria's de facto leader, discusses the timeline for Syria's elections and a new constitution. He outlines potential foreign policy shifts with Russia and hopes for improved U.S. relations under Donald Trump's administration, aiming to dissolve HTS and lift sanctions.

29-12-2024
In a groundbreaking interview with Al Arabiya, Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa disclosed that holding elections in the country could require up to four years. This marks the first time Sharaa has publicly offered a timeframe for elections since the ousting of Bashar al-Assad earlier this month.

Sharaa revealed that drafting a new constitution might take an additional three years, citing excerpts from his interview with the Saudi state-owned broadcaster. As leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, which ended the Assad family's decades-long rule on December 8, Sharaa aims to dissolve the group during a national dialogue conference.

On the international front, Sharaa highlighted Syria's strategic engagements with Russia, a nation with military bases in Syria and a long-time ally of Assad. Additionally, Sharaa expressed hope for the incoming U.S. Trump administration to lift sanctions on Syria, an outlook shared by senior U.S. diplomats who recently visited Damascus.

