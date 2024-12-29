Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Amid Conspiracy Allegations in Karnataka

A case has been filed against Raju Kapanur, aide to Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, following a civil contractor's suicide note alleging a conspiracy to kill BJP MLA Basavaraj Mattimadu. The case has sparked political tensions, with demands for a thorough investigation and reassurance from officials.

Tensions escalated in Karnataka as a case was filed against Raju Kapanur and others for allegedly conspiring to kill BJP MLA Basavaraj Mattimadu, according to police statements on Sunday. The accusations stem from a suicide note by contractor Sachin Panchal, who accused Congress leaders of plotting the crime.

The incident gained further traction when District-In Charge Minister Eshwar Khandre visited Panchal's family in Bhalki Taluk, facing backlash from grieving relatives. Khandre assured punitive measures against those involved and promised Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to Panchal's family.

The BJP has called for a comprehensive investigation, suggesting a CBI probe. Meanwhile, Congress Minister Priyank Kharge dismissed the allegations as baseless, citing no mention of his name in the note and hinting at financial disputes between Panchal and Kapanur. Political leaders continue to monitor the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

