Temple-Mosque Disputes Shape Political Landscape in Uttar Pradesh

As the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approach, the rise in temple-mosque disputes has started shaping the political narrative in the state, experts note.

The recent state bypolls saw parties like the BJP leveraging religious sentiments, while the Samajwadi Party focused on caste-based strategies.

This escalating polarisation has sparked concerns over communal tensions, as political leaders and observers debate the implications of such developments ahead of the elections.

