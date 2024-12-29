Left Menu

Temple-Mosque Disputes Shape Political Landscape in Uttar Pradesh

As the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approach, temple-mosque disputes are intensifying political polarization in the state. Analysts observe that these disputes, combined with strategic political slogans, are setting the stage for the 2027 polls. Both BJP and SP are leveraging religious sentiments and caste-based strategies to secure votes.

29-12-2024
As the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approach, the rise in temple-mosque disputes has started shaping the political narrative in the state, experts note.

The recent state bypolls saw parties like the BJP leveraging religious sentiments, while the Samajwadi Party focused on caste-based strategies.

This escalating polarisation has sparked concerns over communal tensions, as political leaders and observers debate the implications of such developments ahead of the elections.

