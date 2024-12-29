Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Former PM Manmohan Singh's Memorial Plans

Congress has alleged that the union government failed to identify a designated space for the last rites of former PM Manmohan Singh, necessary for building a memorial. Accusations of a hidden agenda by the BJP-led government arose amidst criticism from political circles, stirring controversy in the political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 29-12-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 17:22 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Former PM Manmohan Singh's Memorial Plans
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, the Congress has accused the BJP-led Union government of failing to designate a site for the last rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, hindering the establishment of a memorial. The Congress claims that the government's actions are part of a hidden agenda.

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal lambasted the Centre for its alleged mishandling of the situation, drawing criticism not only from the Congress but also from the Shiromani Akali Dal. Venugopal demanded accountability for what he termed a 'brutal approach' by the government.

Amidst the rising political tensions, BJP President J P Nadda asserted that plans for the memorial have already been set in motion, accusing Congress of politicizing the former Prime Minister's cremation. Manmohan Singh, who served as India's first Sikh Prime Minister, passed away at the age of 92.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024