Controversy Erupts Over Former PM Manmohan Singh's Memorial Plans

In a heated political exchange, the Congress has accused the BJP-led Union government of failing to designate a site for the last rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, hindering the establishment of a memorial. The Congress claims that the government's actions are part of a hidden agenda.

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal lambasted the Centre for its alleged mishandling of the situation, drawing criticism not only from the Congress but also from the Shiromani Akali Dal. Venugopal demanded accountability for what he termed a 'brutal approach' by the government.

Amidst the rising political tensions, BJP President J P Nadda asserted that plans for the memorial have already been set in motion, accusing Congress of politicizing the former Prime Minister's cremation. Manmohan Singh, who served as India's first Sikh Prime Minister, passed away at the age of 92.

(With inputs from agencies.)