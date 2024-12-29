Syria's Path to Democratic Transition: A Challenging Road Ahead

Ahmed al-Sharaa, the de facto leader of Syria, has outlined a potential four-year timeline for holding elections following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad earlier this month. In an interview with Saudi broadcaster Al Arabiya, Sharaa suggested that drafting a new constitution could take up to three years. He also estimated that significant changes in Syria would take about a year to materialize.

As the head of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group that overthrew Assad on December 8, Sharaa aims to reassure neighboring countries of Syria's shift from Islamist militancy. Despite the end of a 13-year civil war, questions remain about Syria's multi-ethnic future, complicate by foreign interests from nations like Turkey and Russia.

While Western nations have largely welcomed Assad's fall, uncertainty lingers over whether strict Islamic rule will be imposed or if Syria will transition towards democracy. Sharaa indicated HTS's dissolution at an upcoming national dialogue conference. HTS, formerly linked to al-Qaeda, seeks moderation and promises to protect minority groups, emphasizing cooperation with Russia and hoping for the lifting of U.S. sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)