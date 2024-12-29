Global Unrest: Major Political Shifts and Tragic Disasters

This week, global attention is focused on a series of political upheavals and disasters that have unfolded across the world. Israeli forces have ordered the evacuation of Beit Hanoun residents, exacerbating ongoing tensions amidst militant activity.

Meanwhile, Georgia swore in a new president under the scrutiny of a political crisis and ongoing protests against halted EU negotiations. In the Middle East, Syria's interim leader reveals that elections may take years, as they begin the complex process of drafting a new constitution.

International tensions rise as Russia retracts its missile moratorium, sparking fear of a new arms race. On another front, a tragic air disaster in South Korea claims 177 lives, with investigations probing any potential causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)