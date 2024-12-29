Left Menu

Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Manipulating Delhi Voter List

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP chief, accused BJP of voter list manipulation ahead of Delhi elections. He claimed BJP seeks to win through unfair means due to lack of strong candidates. BJP allegedly filed numerous voter deletion applications, prompting Kejriwal to call for strict monitoring by the Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 18:42 IST
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party is engaging in voter list manipulation in advance of the Delhi Assembly elections.

During a press conference accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Kejriwal claimed the BJP is resorting to unfair tactics after failing to field strong candidates or present key issues. He highlighted an alleged operation involving 11,000 voter deletion applications in one constituency, halted by the Chief Election Commissioner.

Kejriwal urged the Election Commission to maintain strict vigilance against such practices, emphasizing the threat to democratic integrity. He also wrote to the New Delhi District Election Officer about spikes in voter applications, insisting on verification before any deletions are approved. The BJP has yet to address these accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

