Political Tensions Flare Over Manmohan Singh's Memorial Controversy

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal criticizes Congress for 'dirty politics' following former PM Manmohan Singh's cremation. Both parties exchange accusations over handling the former leader's final rites. Union Ministers assure a memorial will be created, while Congress condemns the perceived lack of respect for Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 22:25 IST
BJP MP Jagdambika Pal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal accused the Congress party of engaging in 'dirty politics' regarding the funeral arrangements for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The controversy erupted over the location of Singh's cremation, which Pal alleged mirrored past treatment of former PM PV Narasimha Rao by Congress, where his funeral was moved from Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed to Singh's family and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge that a memorial would be constructed. Despite the government's announcement of a seven-day mourning period, Pal criticized Congress, suggesting their accusations represent a bid to maintain political relevance.

Congress leaders, including Manickam Tagore and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, voiced disappointment over the chosen venue, terming it inappropriate for a figure of Singh's stature. They argued the location did not accommodate foreign dignitaries, contrasting with how other former prime ministers were honored. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reiterated the government's commitment to building a memorial, dismissing claims of inadequate respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

