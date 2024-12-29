Rajasthan's Political Tug-of-War Over New Districts
BJP's Madan Rathore criticized Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for hurriedly forming new districts, alleging it was done to gain MLA support amidst government instability. Recently, the Rajasthan government dissolved nine of 17 newly created districts, claiming impracticality. The decision sparks debate ahead of upcoming elections.
In a sharp political maneuver, BJP state president Madan Rathore accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of hastily forming new districts, aiming to garner MLA support and stabilize a wavering government.
The Rajasthan government, in a recent decision, dissolved nine out of the 17 districts established by the previous Congress administration, citing reasons of impracticality and non-alignment with public interest, as expressed in a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.
Rathore alleged that Gehlot bypassed the committee led by former administrative officer Ramlubhaya when announcing new districts, suggesting political motives with elections looming. Gehlot dismissed allegations of electoral strategies, but the BJP has utilized the controversy to challenge the ruling party's governance decisions.
