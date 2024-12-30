Milanovic's Sweep: Croatia's Election Drama Unfolds

In a dramatic turn of events, Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic has taken a commanding lead in the presidential election, according to exit polls. Data from Ipsos agency, revealed immediately post-voting, suggests Milanovic may secure the presidency with over 50% backing, circumventing a runoff election.

His main competitor, Dragan Primorac of the conservative HDZ party, trails with only 19% support. While Milanovic has expressed gratitude to voters online, official results remain pending. Pre-election assessments anticipated a second round, showing the unpredictability of the current political climate.

The political discourse preceding the vote has been heated, with Milanovic, a critic of military intervention in Ukraine, sparring with current Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who has framed the vote as pivotal for Croatia's EU and NATO alignment. Despite the largely ceremonial nature of the presidency, Milanovic's stance suggests significant influence could be wielded in Croatia's foreign policy.

