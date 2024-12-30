Milanovic Leads Croatia's Presidential Race

In the first round of Croatia's presidential election, incumbent president Zoran Milanovic is poised for a significant victory, according to the State Electoral Commission. With nearly 52% of the votes counted, Milanovic has garnered 50.1%, vastly outperforming his main rival Dragan Primorac of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), who stands at 22.3%.

The election could head to a second round on January 12 unless a candidate secures a majority. Croatia's presidency, while largely ceremonial, does have influence over foreign policy, defense, and security matters. Milanovic, a former prime minister, often clashes with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, notably criticizing EU and NATO support for Ukraine.

Despite the limited powers of the presidential office, Milanovic is perceived as a vital counterbalance to the HDZ-dominated government, which faces widespread allegations of corruption. Over the past years, 30 HDZ ministers have resigned over such charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)