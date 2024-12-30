Left Menu

Musk's Controversial Endorsement Sparks German Political Storm

Elon Musk's endorsement of Germany's far-right party, AfD, in a major newspaper, sparked significant controversy ahead of parliamentary elections, leading to the resignation of the paper's opinion editor. The piece ignited a debate over free speech and foreign influence in Germany's political landscape.

Updated: 30-12-2024 01:34 IST
  • Germany

Elon Musk's backing of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has created a political frenzy as the nation approaches pivotal parliamentary elections. Published in Welt am Sonntag, Musk's endorsement led to the resignation of the newspaper's opinion editor, signaling a heated debate on free speech and political influence.

Germany is set for an unexpected election on February 23, following the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition over economic strategies. Musk, CEO of Tesla, defended his right to voice opinions on Germany's political climate, given his investments in the country.

Reactions were swift and critical. Politicians and other media outlets criticized the newspaper's platform for Musk. Insightful discourse from German press leaders underscored the importance of free speech in journalism, even amidst controversy.

