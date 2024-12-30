Left Menu

Israel’s Leader Netanyahu Recovering After Successful Surgery

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is recovering well after undergoing successful prostate surgery. His office confirmed that he is in good condition and fully conscious. Netanyahu has been moved to a protected underground recovery unit and will be under observation in the hospital for a few days.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly in good condition, having fully recovered his consciousness following a successful prostate surgery, according to a statement from his office released on Sunday.

Netanyahu has now been transferred to a secure underground recovery unit. This precautionary measure ensures both safety and privacy as he recuperates.

The Prime Minister is expected to stay in the hospital for several days for observation. This standard procedure ensures a smooth recovery and closely monitors Netanyahu's post-surgery condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

