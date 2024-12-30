Left Menu

Syria's Political Shift: Baath Party Faces Uncertain Future

Following the ousting of President Bashar Assad in Syria, his long-ruling Baath Party announced it was ceasing operations. This marks a dramatic turn for a party integral to Syria's governance since 1963. As former members line up to surrender weapons, discussions on the party's dissolution surge.

Updated: 30-12-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 11:09 IST
  • Syria

In a historic political upheaval, insurgents in Syria have overthrown President Bashar Assad, causing his ruling Baath Party to suspend its activities after more than six decades in power. The leadership, now in disarray, has seen many of its members flee or go into hiding.

Syria's new authorities have transformed the former Baath Party's headquarters into a venue for ex-military and security personnel to register and relinquish their weapons. Amid mounting calls to dissolve the party, Syrians are reflecting on its embattled legacy.

The Arab Socialist Baath Party, founded in 1947, once governed both Iraq and Syria, but became synonymous with the Assad family in Syria. With its fall, there are concerns about sectarian reprisals and hopes for a multiparty democracy.

