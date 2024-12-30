Shiv Sena (UBT) Considers Solo Run in Mumbai Polls
Anand Dubey of Shiv Sena (UBT) hints at the possibility of contesting Mumbai local body elections alone, driven by party workers' enthusiasm. While Shiv Sainiks advocate for a solo campaign, the final decision lies with the party's high command. NCP expresses readiness for an independent contest.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) appears poised for a significant political move, as spokesperson Anand Dubey suggested the party might compete in the forthcoming Mumbai local body polls without aligning with the Congress or Sharad Pawar's NCP. Dubey emphasized that this approach follows strong recommendations from party activists across Maharashtra.
Dubey articulated the desires of Shiv Sainiks who urge a solo election contest to invigorate the party base and allow broader participation. However, he affirmed that the ultimate decision rests with Shiv Sena's high command, highlighting internal democracy within the party.
Adding weight to this possibility, earlier remarks from senior leader Sanjay Raut echoed the call for a standalone campaign. Responding to these developments, NCP's Pune city president Prashant Jagtap stated their preparedness to face the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections independently if required.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena's Dada Bhuse, Sanjay Rathod, NCP's Dhananjay Munde take oath as Maharashtra ministers at ceremony in Nagpur.
BJP's Sanjay Savkare, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Shirsat, Pratap Sarnaik, Bharat Gogawale, NCP's Makrand Jadhav-Patil new Maharashtra ministers.
BJP's Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Chandrakant Patil, NCP's Hasan Mushrif take oath as Maharashtra ministers at ceremony in Nagpur.
BJP's Atul Save, Ashok Uike, Ashish Shelar, Shiv Sena's Shambhuraj Desai, NCP's Dattatray Bharne take oath as Maharashtra ministers.
NCP's Aditi Tatkare, Manikrao Kokate, Narhari Zirwal, BJP's Shivendrasinh Bhosale, Jaykumar Gore take oath as Maharashtra ministers.