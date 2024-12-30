Left Menu

Shiv Sena (UBT) Considers Solo Run in Mumbai Polls

Anand Dubey of Shiv Sena (UBT) hints at the possibility of contesting Mumbai local body elections alone, driven by party workers' enthusiasm. While Shiv Sainiks advocate for a solo campaign, the final decision lies with the party's high command. NCP expresses readiness for an independent contest.

Updated: 30-12-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 11:53 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena (UBT) appears poised for a significant political move, as spokesperson Anand Dubey suggested the party might compete in the forthcoming Mumbai local body polls without aligning with the Congress or Sharad Pawar's NCP. Dubey emphasized that this approach follows strong recommendations from party activists across Maharashtra.

Dubey articulated the desires of Shiv Sainiks who urge a solo election contest to invigorate the party base and allow broader participation. However, he affirmed that the ultimate decision rests with Shiv Sena's high command, highlighting internal democracy within the party.

Adding weight to this possibility, earlier remarks from senior leader Sanjay Raut echoed the call for a standalone campaign. Responding to these developments, NCP's Pune city president Prashant Jagtap stated their preparedness to face the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections independently if required.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

AI’s moral dilemma: Fixing the blame game in tech failures

A global call for equity: Fixing bias in AI-driven healthcare

AI-powered e-commerce: Driving innovation and personalized experiences

