Shiv Sena (UBT) Considers Solo Run in Mumbai Polls

Shiv Sena (UBT) appears poised for a significant political move, as spokesperson Anand Dubey suggested the party might compete in the forthcoming Mumbai local body polls without aligning with the Congress or Sharad Pawar's NCP. Dubey emphasized that this approach follows strong recommendations from party activists across Maharashtra.

Dubey articulated the desires of Shiv Sainiks who urge a solo election contest to invigorate the party base and allow broader participation. However, he affirmed that the ultimate decision rests with Shiv Sena's high command, highlighting internal democracy within the party.

Adding weight to this possibility, earlier remarks from senior leader Sanjay Raut echoed the call for a standalone campaign. Responding to these developments, NCP's Pune city president Prashant Jagtap stated their preparedness to face the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections independently if required.

(With inputs from agencies.)