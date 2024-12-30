Left Menu

Intensified Demand for CBI Probe Shakes Karnataka Politics

The BJP has intensified its demand for a CBI investigation into the suicide of contractor Sachin Panchal, allegedly pressured by Minister Priyank Kharge's aide, amidst claims of threats and conspiracy involving political figures. BJP threatens protests if demands are not met by early January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-12-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 12:17 IST
Intensified Demand for CBI Probe Shakes Karnataka Politics
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Monday enhanced its call for a CBI probe into the contractor Sachin Panchal's suicide, seeking the resignation of Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge. Allegations suggest pressure from Kharge's aide led to the contractor's drastic decision.

Sachin Panchal reportedly died by suicide, accusing Kharge's associate Raju Kapanur of abusive tactics. The BJP demands a CBI intervention, fearing local law enforcement is compromised.

Anticipating no resolution, the BJP plans protests in January and urges compensation for the Panchal family. Concerns are heightened with allegations of conspiracies against other political figures mentioned in Panchal's note.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

AI’s moral dilemma: Fixing the blame game in tech failures

A global call for equity: Fixing bias in AI-driven healthcare

AI-powered e-commerce: Driving innovation and personalized experiences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024