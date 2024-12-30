Intensified Demand for CBI Probe Shakes Karnataka Politics
The BJP has intensified its demand for a CBI investigation into the suicide of contractor Sachin Panchal, allegedly pressured by Minister Priyank Kharge's aide, amidst claims of threats and conspiracy involving political figures. BJP threatens protests if demands are not met by early January.
- Country:
- India
The BJP on Monday enhanced its call for a CBI probe into the contractor Sachin Panchal's suicide, seeking the resignation of Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge. Allegations suggest pressure from Kharge's aide led to the contractor's drastic decision.
Sachin Panchal reportedly died by suicide, accusing Kharge's associate Raju Kapanur of abusive tactics. The BJP demands a CBI intervention, fearing local law enforcement is compromised.
Anticipating no resolution, the BJP plans protests in January and urges compensation for the Panchal family. Concerns are heightened with allegations of conspiracies against other political figures mentioned in Panchal's note.
(With inputs from agencies.)