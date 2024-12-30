Intensified Demand for CBI Probe Shakes Karnataka Politics

The BJP on Monday enhanced its call for a CBI probe into the contractor Sachin Panchal's suicide, seeking the resignation of Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge. Allegations suggest pressure from Kharge's aide led to the contractor's drastic decision.

Sachin Panchal reportedly died by suicide, accusing Kharge's associate Raju Kapanur of abusive tactics. The BJP demands a CBI intervention, fearing local law enforcement is compromised.

Anticipating no resolution, the BJP plans protests in January and urges compensation for the Panchal family. Concerns are heightened with allegations of conspiracies against other political figures mentioned in Panchal's note.

