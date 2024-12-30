Kejriwal Announces Pujari, Granthi Samman Yojana Ahead of 2025 Delhi Elections

In a strategic move ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has introduced a new scheme targeting religious leaders. Dubbed 'Pujari, Granthi Samman Yojana', this initiative promises a monthly honorarium of approximately Rs 18,000 to temple priests and Gurudwara granthis upon AAP's electoral victory in the national capital.

Kejriwal emphasized the novelty of the initiative, remarking that religious leaders often serve communities without proper recognition of their sacrifices. He criticized the BJP and Congress for neglecting such community leaders and expressed hope that they would replicate these ideas in states governed by them. Kejriwal also called out the BJP for allegedly hindering previous initiatives like the Mahila Samman Yojana.

Meanwhile, discontent is brewing among the imams of the Delhi Waqf Board, who protested the delayed payment of their salaries. Despite multiple appeals to the government over the past 17 months, their issues remain unresolved, warns Sajid Rashidi, Chairman of the All India Imam Association, of potential ongoing protests if their demands are not met soon. (ANI)

