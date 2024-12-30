Allegations of Corruption in Bihar PSC Exam Stir Controversy
Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj Party, alleges corruption in Bihar PSC exams, claiming manipulation and sale of positions. Kishor criticizes CM Nitish Kumar for inaction during ongoing protests by candidates demanding exam cancellation. As demonstrators face police action, Kishor denies abandonment accusations amid a turbulent political landscape.
Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj Party, has alleged that a massive corruption scandal involving the Bihar Public Service Commission's exam has come to light, with sums amounting to thousands of crores reportedly exchanging hands for government posts. Kishor has demanded action, echoing the demands of protesting candidates calling for cancellation of the exam.
Kishor, once a confidant of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, expressed disappointment at Kumar's silence on the ordeal. Candidates, who faced police actions like baton charges and water cannons, accuse BPSC of allowing leaked question papers to taint the exam's integrity, with a partial re-examination ordered for those at a disputed center.
Kishor emphasized the youth's future should take precedence over politics, despite facing criticism for allegedly abandoning protesters during police action. He voiced his intent to address malpractice allegations legally, highlighting systemic issues in Bihar's governance under CM Kumar's administration.
