Delhi Political Drama: Temple Demolition Claims Ignite Election Tensions

The political atmosphere in Delhi has become increasingly charged as leaders from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trade accusations ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Chief Minister Atishi's assertion that BJP intends to demolish Hindu and Buddhist temples in the capital has stirred up controversy. Congress leader Udit Raj suggested this rhetoric is a strategy by AAP to gain Dalit votes.

In a press conference, Atishi accused the BJP of duplicity, alleging that while publicly defending Hinduism, they covertly instruct officials to proceed with temple demolitions. She cited a Religious Committee meeting where it was decided to dismantle places of worship in various areas including West Patel Nagar and Sundar Nagari. This, she claims, is documented in the minutes approved by the Lieutenant Governor.

Amidst these allegations, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva accused AAP of electoral malpractice, claiming multiple voter listings for AAP MP Sanjay Singh. He urged authorities to investigate and criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for neglecting pressing civic issues in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)