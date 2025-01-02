Left Menu

Purvanchali Voting Rights Under Attack: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Accuses BJP

AAP MP Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of attempting to delete Purvanchali residents' names from Delhi's voter list, labeling them as Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. Singh vows to fight the alleged injustice both on the streets and in Parliament, emphasizing the Purvanchalis' significant contributions to Delhi's development. He also criticized BJP's stance on farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 14:07 IST
Purvanchali Voting Rights Under Attack: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Accuses BJP
Sanjay Singh
  • Country:
  • India

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has accused the BJP of attempting to erase Purvanchali residents' names from the voter list in Delhi, labeling them as Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. Singh claims these actions target residents from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, who significantly contribute to Delhi's voter base.

During a press conference, Singh alleged that BJP leaders across various regions in Delhi have submitted applications to delete thousands of Purvanchali votes. He emphasized the importance of protecting these voting rights, highlighting the Purvanchalis' contributions to Delhi's development.

Singh further condemned BJP's approach towards farmers and criticized their failure to implement the MSP law. He accused the BJP of ignoring farmers' issues, leading to severe consequences for the farming community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025