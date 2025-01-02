Purvanchali Voting Rights Under Attack: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Accuses BJP

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has accused the BJP of attempting to erase Purvanchali residents' names from the voter list in Delhi, labeling them as Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. Singh claims these actions target residents from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, who significantly contribute to Delhi's voter base.

During a press conference, Singh alleged that BJP leaders across various regions in Delhi have submitted applications to delete thousands of Purvanchali votes. He emphasized the importance of protecting these voting rights, highlighting the Purvanchalis' contributions to Delhi's development.

Singh further condemned BJP's approach towards farmers and criticized their failure to implement the MSP law. He accused the BJP of ignoring farmers' issues, leading to severe consequences for the farming community.

