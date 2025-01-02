Left Menu

Delhi's Farmers Stuck in Political Crossfire: BJP Criticizes CM Atishi

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva criticized CM Atishi for neglecting farmers' issues and suggested collaboration with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Chouhan accused the Delhi government of blocking central welfare schemes and labeled its policies as 'anti-agriculture.' The political conflict leaves Delhi's farmers in a challenging position.

Delhi BJP State President Virendraa Sachdeva (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP State President Virendraa Sachdeva has launched a sharp critique of Chief Minister Atishi, accusing her of neglecting the pressing concerns of the city's farmers. According to Sachdeva, CM Atishi has been sidestepping accountability by engaging in discussions on irrelevant matters instead of addressing farmers' issues head-on.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also joined the fray, writing a letter to Atishi that strongly criticizes her government's handling of agricultural affairs. Chouhan claims that the AAP government has been obstructing central welfare schemes meant for Delhi's farmers, branding their policies as 'anti-agriculture' and 'anti-farmer.'

In his communication, Chouhan expressed deep disappointment over the Delhi government's inaction and poor decision-making in favor of the farmers, suggesting that their current predicament is a result of the AAP's anti-farmer stance. The letter alleges that the Delhi government is depriving its farmers of vital central scheme benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

