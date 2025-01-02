Left Menu

Hopes and Promises: J&K's Anticipated Return to Statehood

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed optimism about Jammu and Kashmir reclaiming statehood, emphasizing the Supreme Court's call for its restoration. He addressed challenges of sharing power with the central government and dismissed rumors of alliance pressure with the BJP, upholding his party's distinct ideology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-01-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 15:08 IST
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

In a candid interaction with the media, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed confidence that Jammu and Kashmir's Union Territory status is merely temporary. He reiterated the importance of restoring the region's statehood, echoing the Supreme Court's judgment urging the central government to expedite the process.

Abdullah highlighted the ongoing challenge of operating under a Union Territory government, where power is shared with the Lieutenant Governor, a central government appointee. While the initial months have been instructive, he stressed the necessity for systemic changes to fulfill election promises.

Dismissing rumors of political coercion, Abdullah assured that his National Conference party remains committed to its distinct ideological stance. He emphasized that respect for the people's mandate and aspirations remain paramount in the ongoing quest for statehood restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

