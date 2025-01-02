BJP Calls for Justice in Beed Sarpanch Murder Case as SIT Leads Probe

In a stern response to the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya announced on Thursday that the Maharashtra government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) dedicated to probing the case. The Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, is personally overseeing the investigation, signaling the gravity with which the administration views the incident.

The case has ignited allegations of money-related crimes including extortion, contract killing, and money laundering through shell companies, with potential political connections also under scrutiny. Chief Minister Fadnavis declared that none of the accused would escape justice, focusing solely on finding and punishing the perpetrators.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village, was murdered on December 9, reportedly for opposing a Rs 2 crore extortion attempt led by local leader Vishnu Chate against a windmill project. As the case has been transferred to the CID, three individuals have been arrested, with one surrendering voluntarily, revealing the urgency with which authorities are moving.

(With inputs from agencies.)