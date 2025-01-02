Left Menu

Celebrating Leadership: Governor Bose Turns 74

West Bengal's Governor, C V Ananda Bose celebrated his 74th birthday, receiving well wishes from President Murmu, PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and CM Mamata Banerjee. PM Modi commended Bose's dedication and sense of duty, with the governor pledging continued service to Bengal's people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:06 IST
Celebrating Leadership: Governor Bose Turns 74
Mamata Banerjee Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose celebrated his 74th birthday on Thursday, drawing birthday wishes from various high-profile figures, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a Raj Bhavan official.

Prime Minister Modi praised Governor Bose's steadfast commitment to his role and mentioned that Bose's dedication has been an inspiration to many. The governor, who was present at the swearing-in ceremony of Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in Kerala, reaffirmed his commitment to the people of Bengal.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her heartfelt wishes to Governor Bose, underscoring her admiration for his service. Since assuming office on November 23, 2022, Bose has been recognized for his strong values and service-oriented approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025