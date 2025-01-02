Celebrating Leadership: Governor Bose Turns 74
West Bengal's Governor, C V Ananda Bose celebrated his 74th birthday, receiving well wishes from President Murmu, PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and CM Mamata Banerjee. PM Modi commended Bose's dedication and sense of duty, with the governor pledging continued service to Bengal's people.
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose celebrated his 74th birthday on Thursday, drawing birthday wishes from various high-profile figures, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a Raj Bhavan official.
Prime Minister Modi praised Governor Bose's steadfast commitment to his role and mentioned that Bose's dedication has been an inspiration to many. The governor, who was present at the swearing-in ceremony of Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in Kerala, reaffirmed his commitment to the people of Bengal.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her heartfelt wishes to Governor Bose, underscoring her admiration for his service. Since assuming office on November 23, 2022, Bose has been recognized for his strong values and service-oriented approach.
