Controversy Erupts over Dalit Student's Suicide in Haryana
Haryana faces political turmoil as a Dalit student's suicide sparks allegations of coercion by college authorities linked to a Congress MLA. Haryana Minister Gaurav Gautam calls for an inquiry as accusations fly between Congress and BJP leaders, adding tension to an already sensitive issue.
The suicide of a Dalit girl in Loharu has ignited a political firestorm in Haryana, amid allegations that the college pressured her into a physical relationship to settle unpaid fees. State minister Gaurav Gautam has vowed a thorough investigation and assured that justice will be served.
Social Justice Minister Krishan Bedi accused the college director, related to Congress MLA Rajbir Fartia, of illicit activities. Bedi claims Fartia misled SC students with promises of waived fees, adding fuel to the contentious allegations surrounding this tragic case.
Bedi also criticized Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala for allegedly obscuring the truth, demanding they retract their claims on social media. As tensions rise, the call for accountability from those involved grows louder.
(With inputs from agencies.)
