High Tensions in Seoul: Impeachment Drama Unfolds

South Korea's anti-corruption agency seeks to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol amidst significant unrest. With martial law enactment disputes and allegations of legal overreach, Yoon's defense argues against detention. Supporters rally as the Constitutional Court begins impeachment deliberations, with political and legal tensions running high in Seoul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 03-01-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 04:31 IST
Yoon Suk Yeol
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korea's anti-corruption agency has launched efforts to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. On Friday, investigators were dispatched to his residence in Seoul, where hundreds of loyal supporters vowed to obstruct their approach. The action follows the president's continuous evasions and alleged stalling of legal processes.

A Seoul court had issued a warrant for Yoon's detention after he repeatedly avoided questioning and disrupted investigations into whether his brief power consolidation last December constituted rebellion. As tensions mounted, thousands of police officers surrounded Yoon's dwelling, though no significant clashes with protesters were immediately reported.

The political climate remains fraught as the anti-corruption agency coordinates with police and military units, while the opposition Democratic Party calls for the swift execution of the warrant. At stake is the Constitutional Court's forthcoming decision on upholding Yoon's impeachment, critical for the nation's legal and political futures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

