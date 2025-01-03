Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have left at least 50 dead, including children. As Israeli and US-led negotiations for a ceasefire continue, strikes have hit a humanitarian zone. The ongoing conflict has displaced masses and disrupted governance in Gaza, resulting in humanitarian efforts being compromised.

Updated: 03-01-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 09:49 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Gaza
Image Credit:

Recent Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip have resulted in the tragic loss of at least 50 lives, among them several children. These attacks targeted various regions, including zones previously designated as humanitarian safe havens by Israel.

Negotiations towards a ceasefire are ongoing in Qatar with Israeli and US mediation, yet have encountered numerous setbacks over the past 15 months of conflict. The Israeli delegation, comprising intelligence and military representatives, is slated to depart shortly for further talks.

The humanitarian crisis worsens as the war reportedly sparked by Hamas' October 2023 attack persists, causing widespread displacement and a breakdown in law and order. Israel continues to target Hamas' infrastructure, exacerbating civilian suffering and hindering aid delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

