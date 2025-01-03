Left Menu

France’s Naval Power: Charles De Gaulle CSG Visits India

The French Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, part of Mission CLEMENCEAU 25, is visiting Goa and Kochi to enhance the strategic partnership with India. This deployment demonstrates growing military cooperation, including joint exercises, aimed at ensuring maritime safety in the Indian Ocean.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 14:08 IST
merchant navy ship Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The nuclear-powered French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, along with its carrier strike group, is set to visit Goa and Kochi this coming Saturday, highlighting the burgeoning strategic alliance between India and France. This visit emphasizes both nations' efforts to collaborate on maritime security.

The strike group, encompassing the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, a fleet of destroyers, frigates, and support vessels, is currently engaged in joint training with regional partners, including India. This exercise aims to boost inter-operability between the naval forces of both nations.

India, deemed France's leading strategic partner since 1998, is not only a crucial stopover on this mission but also hosts several French naval operations. These exercises are part of broader efforts to improve maritime safety, combat illegal maritime activities, and uphold freedom of navigation across the Indian Ocean.

(With inputs from agencies.)

