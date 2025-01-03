Congress Faces Crucial Test with Speaker Election

The Republican majority in Congress is bracing for a significant challenge on Friday as they vote on whether to keep Mike Johnson in the influential position of Speaker of the House. This decision marks the first major test of their control over both chambers under President-elect Donald Trump.

Despite Trump's endorsement of Johnson, potential dissent looms with narrow margins of 219-215. Maverick Republican Thomas Massie has expressed opposition, while others remain undecided. If unswayed Republicans or abstentions occur, Johnson's continuation could be at risk.

Apart from managing internal party dynamics, the new Speaker will face tough legislative battles including the debt ceiling and Trump's proposed policies. The decision will set the tone for Congress in addressing critical national issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)