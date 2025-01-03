Giuliani Faces Civil Contempt Amid Legal Battle

Rudy Giuliani, once celebrated as 'America's Mayor,' is now embroiled in a legal battle with significant financial and reputational risks. On Friday, a lawyer representing two Georgia election workers urged a Manhattan judge to hold Giuliani in civil contempt over a $148 million defamation case.

Aaron Nathan, the lawyer for Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea Moss, accused Giuliani of withholding crucial documents. Previously, Giuliani admitted to making defamatory statements, for which he must pay $148 million in damages. Controversies around his compliance have seen him lose several lawyers.

While Giuliani claims no willful disobedience of court orders, his current lawyer suggests the case is politically motivated. The plaintiffs seek to enforce asset surrender, including Giuliani's Florida property, a move that could deepen the former mayor's fall from grace.

(With inputs from agencies.)