Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise: Sarpanch's Murder Case Sparks Controversy

Sunil Tatkare, NCP's state president, demands strict punishment for those involved in Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder. The case has sparked a political controversy involving NCP minister Dhananjay Munde. Opposition demands action against Munde's aide Walmik Karad, accused of extortion linked to the murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 21:21 IST
Political Tensions Rise: Sarpanch's Murder Case Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh has prompted Sunil Tatkare, state president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), to call for a swift trial and strict punishment for those responsible. The case, which involves allegations of extortion, has become a focal point of political contention.

Central to the controversy is NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, whose close associate Walmik Karad faces charges in an extortion case tied to Deshmukh's murder. The opposition is pressing for Karad to be held accountable, exacerbating tensions within the NCP.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Tatkare sidestepped questions about potential repercussions for Munde, emphasizing the ongoing investigations. The matter remains under scrutiny as calls for justice grow louder and a party conclave is set for January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025