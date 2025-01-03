Left Menu

A Nation Bids Farewell: Honoring Jimmy Carter's Legacy

The memorial services for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter are set across six days in Georgia and Washington, D.C., including ceremonies in Georgia and a state funeral in Washington. Carter will be honored in a series of respects culminating in burial in Plains, Georgia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:39 IST
A Nation Bids Farewell: Honoring Jimmy Carter's Legacy

A heartfelt farewell to former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is planned over six days, with memorial services across Georgia and Washington, D.C. Carter, who passed away at age 100, will be honored in traditional state ceremonies.

The tribute begins in Georgia, where Carter's hometown of Plains will witness a motorcade carrying him through key landmarks before he lies in repose at the Carter Presidential Center and subsequently is flown to Washington to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

Numerous public observances, including a national day of mourning and the closure of financial markets, underscore Carter's impact. President Biden is set to deliver the eulogy, and the Carter family has requested donations to his Atlanta-based center instead of flowers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025