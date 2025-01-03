A Nation Bids Farewell: Honoring Jimmy Carter's Legacy

A heartfelt farewell to former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is planned over six days, with memorial services across Georgia and Washington, D.C. Carter, who passed away at age 100, will be honored in traditional state ceremonies.

The tribute begins in Georgia, where Carter's hometown of Plains will witness a motorcade carrying him through key landmarks before he lies in repose at the Carter Presidential Center and subsequently is flown to Washington to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

Numerous public observances, including a national day of mourning and the closure of financial markets, underscore Carter's impact. President Biden is set to deliver the eulogy, and the Carter family has requested donations to his Atlanta-based center instead of flowers.

(With inputs from agencies.)