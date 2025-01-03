Left Menu

Biden Administration Pushes for Ceasefire Agreement

The Biden administration is encouraging Hamas to agree to a new ceasefire aiming to release hostages. White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby announced that Israel will send a team to Doha for negotiations, as the administration works intently on securing peace and the release of hostages in its final weeks.

Biden Administration Pushes for Ceasefire Agreement
The Biden administration is actively urging Hamas to agree to a proposed ceasefire, aimed at facilitating the release of hostages. This initiative was confirmed by White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby on Friday.

Kirby stated that the White House is supportive of Israel's decision to dispatch another team to Doha, which is set to continue negotiations.

With its tenure nearing conclusion, the Biden administration is making a significant effort to help negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, with a focus on ending the violence in Gaza and freeing hostages held by Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

