Left Menu

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Stern Warning to IUML

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly criticized the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for aligning with communal forces, stressing this trend could lead to its demise. Speaking at a public meeting, Vijayan emphasized the importance of fighting both majority and minority communalism and criticized Congress's alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 04-01-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 00:02 IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Stern Warning to IUML
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has intensified his criticism against the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), accusing the Congress ally of compromising with communal forces through its associations with Jamaat-e-Islami and the SDPI. While underscoring the importance of safeguarding minority rights, Vijayan warned that this should not involve succumbing to communalism.

Addressing a public gathering at the CPI(M) Malappuram district conference, Vijayan highlighted the danger of minority communalism as a false solution to majority communalism, describing them as interdependent. He issued a stern warning to the IUML, saying its current path could lead to self-destruction if left unchecked.

Vijayan also questioned the Congress's claim as a consistent fighter against communalism, pointing to Congress leaders increasingly collaborating with BJP. Furthermore, he criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP-led central government, alleging they perpetuate communal tensions for political gain, while claiming his government pursues alternative policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025