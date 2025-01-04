Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Stern Warning to IUML
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly criticized the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for aligning with communal forces, stressing this trend could lead to its demise. Speaking at a public meeting, Vijayan emphasized the importance of fighting both majority and minority communalism and criticized Congress's alliances.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has intensified his criticism against the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), accusing the Congress ally of compromising with communal forces through its associations with Jamaat-e-Islami and the SDPI. While underscoring the importance of safeguarding minority rights, Vijayan warned that this should not involve succumbing to communalism.
Addressing a public gathering at the CPI(M) Malappuram district conference, Vijayan highlighted the danger of minority communalism as a false solution to majority communalism, describing them as interdependent. He issued a stern warning to the IUML, saying its current path could lead to self-destruction if left unchecked.
Vijayan also questioned the Congress's claim as a consistent fighter against communalism, pointing to Congress leaders increasingly collaborating with BJP. Furthermore, he criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP-led central government, alleging they perpetuate communal tensions for political gain, while claiming his government pursues alternative policies.
