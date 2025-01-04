Left Menu

The Future of Syria: Navigating National Dialogue Under New Rule

Syria's new rulers, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, have yet to determine the date for a pivotal national dialogue conference. This meeting aims to unite Syrians in shaping the country's future following the Assad dynasty's collapse. Despite promises, transparency concerns and logistical challenges persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 00:23 IST
The Future of Syria: Navigating National Dialogue Under New Rule
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria's new governing powers, spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), remain uncertain about the schedule for a landmark national dialogue conference. The conference is designed to rally Syrians from all walks of life to determine the nation's direction after the demise of the Assad regime, according to various sources.

HTS's takeover of Damascus on December 8 and the ensuing flight of former President Bashar al-Assad to Russia concluded more than five decades of Assad family dominance. While organizing the conference is a major objective for the new rulers, opposition groups have expressed unease over the lack of transparency in its planning, despite some informal contact from authorities.

Reports originally suggested the conference might occur in early January, aiming to gather diverse delegates to address issues like suspending parliament and rewriting the constitution. Nevertheless, HTS faces the challenge of managing state affairs while planning a political transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025