The Future of Syria: Navigating National Dialogue Under New Rule

Syria's new governing powers, spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), remain uncertain about the schedule for a landmark national dialogue conference. The conference is designed to rally Syrians from all walks of life to determine the nation's direction after the demise of the Assad regime, according to various sources.

HTS's takeover of Damascus on December 8 and the ensuing flight of former President Bashar al-Assad to Russia concluded more than five decades of Assad family dominance. While organizing the conference is a major objective for the new rulers, opposition groups have expressed unease over the lack of transparency in its planning, despite some informal contact from authorities.

Reports originally suggested the conference might occur in early January, aiming to gather diverse delegates to address issues like suspending parliament and rewriting the constitution. Nevertheless, HTS faces the challenge of managing state affairs while planning a political transition.

