Left Menu

Ministerial Meltdown: Heated Exchange on Hooghly Bridge

A verbal altercation erupted between West Bengal Minister Babul Supriyo and BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay on the Vidyasagar Bridge over claims of inappropriate horn usage. Supriyo accused Gangopadhyay of using foul language, while Gangopadhyay alleged the reverse. This incident marks another clash between the two parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-01-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 13:14 IST
Ministerial Meltdown: Heated Exchange on Hooghly Bridge
Babul Supriyo Image Credit: Twitter; @SuPriyoBabul
  • Country:
  • India

A confrontation unfolded on the Vidyasagar Bridge, spanning the Hooghly river, between West Bengal Minister Babul Supriyo and BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay. The clash revolved around allegations of inappropriate car horn usage.

Minister Babul Supriyo accused the Tamluk MP of using offensive language against him. However, Gangopadhyay countered that it was Supriyo who employed unparliamentary language during the incident that occurred on Friday night.

This confrontation is part of a broader series of clashes between the two parties, with past incidents involving similar verbal disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025