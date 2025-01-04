Ministerial Meltdown: Heated Exchange on Hooghly Bridge
A verbal altercation erupted between West Bengal Minister Babul Supriyo and BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay on the Vidyasagar Bridge over claims of inappropriate horn usage. Supriyo accused Gangopadhyay of using foul language, while Gangopadhyay alleged the reverse. This incident marks another clash between the two parties.
A confrontation unfolded on the Vidyasagar Bridge, spanning the Hooghly river, between West Bengal Minister Babul Supriyo and BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay. The clash revolved around allegations of inappropriate car horn usage.
Minister Babul Supriyo accused the Tamluk MP of using offensive language against him. However, Gangopadhyay countered that it was Supriyo who employed unparliamentary language during the incident that occurred on Friday night.
This confrontation is part of a broader series of clashes between the two parties, with past incidents involving similar verbal disputes.
