Political Clash Over Waqf Bill: Shinde Accuses Thackeray of Forsaking Hindutva Ideals

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde criticizes Uddhav Thackeray for opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill, alleging abandonment of Hindutva ideals. Thackeray counters, accusing BJP of hypocrisy. The bill, backed after parliamentary debate, aims to enhance Waqf property management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:57 IST
Political Clash Over Waqf Bill: Shinde Accuses Thackeray of Forsaking Hindutva Ideals
Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp political confrontation, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde accused Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray of abandoning Hindutva and the principles of Balasaheb Thackeray. The criticism arose from Thackeray's opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill, which Shinde labeled as their "biggest crime".

Shinde expressed that the opposition to the bill exposed UBT's deviation from core values. He drew parallels to the perceived betrayal in 2019 when Thackeray allied with Congress, deviating from Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology, and labeled Thackeray's leadership as "confused".

Shinde justified the amendment bill, highlighting its potential to dismantle the control of a few over Waqf properties and benefit marginalized Muslim communities. In contrast, Thackeray denounced the BJP-led government as "all show, no substance" and condemned their alleged plans to favor businessmen friends, amidst the parliamentary approval of the bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

