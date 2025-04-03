Controversy Unfolds: West Bengal's Recruitment Row Sparks Political Clash

The political temperature in West Bengal soared as Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari pointed fingers at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the Supreme Court's decision to annul 25,000 teaching positions.

Adhikari assigned blame to both the state government and CM Banerjee, while implicating Abhishek Banerjee, for their alleged role in the employment debacle.

In response, CM Banerjee lashed out at the BJP, accusing them of unfairly targeting Bengal, while emphasizing her support for affected candidates and insisting on the autonomy of the West Bengal School Service Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)