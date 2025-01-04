AI-Driven Political Warfare in Delhi: Leaders as Heroes, Rivals as Villains

In the lead-up to the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February, political parties are intensely deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) to craft ads and visuals that both laud their leaders and critique their opponents.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is utilizing AI to portray its leader Arvind Kejriwal as the 'GOAT' and 'Delhi ka Beta,' casting him as a hero of the city. In stark contrast, the BJP brands him as the 'Original Mahathag' through AI-generated content.

Education, health, water, and roads remain central issues as parties promise enhancements if elected, though each warns that the other's victory would strip away these benefits. As the election date nears, the battle intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)