Kejriwal Claims Political Plot Behind Women's Protest, Promises Bill Waivers

Arvind Kejriwal accuses Congress and BJP of staging protests, denies involvement of Punjab women. He alleges opposition manipulation of water bills, pledges bill waivers if AAP wins elections, and challenges Congress-BJP to formally unite in competition against AAP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:23 IST
Kejriwal Claims Political Plot Behind Women's Protest, Promises Bill Waivers
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, has dismissed the protesting women's claims against his government, asserting they are not Punjab residents but affiliates of either Congress or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He emphasized that the women of Punjab remain supporters of AAP, with trust in the party's initiatives.

Kejriwal challenged Congress and BJP to make an official declaration of their joint opposition against AAP in the Delhi elections. Meanwhile, the protesting women have criticized the AAP-led Punjab government for allegedly failing to deliver on its promise of granting Rs 1000 to every woman.

Addressing media, Kejriwal highlighted his government's longstanding provision of free water for a decade, delineating that recent high water bills were a consequence of opposition meddling. He assured the public that those facing unjust water bills could withhold payment, promising to rectify and waive these charges if AAP forms the government post-elections, bolstering confidence among his supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

