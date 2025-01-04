Owaisi Criticizes Modi's Gesture Amid Rising Mosque Tensions
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's symbolic chadar offering at Ajmer Sharif Dargah, questioning its impact amid court cases targeting mosques and dargahs. Meanwhile, Owaisi alleges government leniency towards China's advancements in Ladakh, and warns against communal bias in Sambhal violence.
- Country:
- India
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has voiced strong criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of sending a chadar to Ajmer Sharif Dargah. Owaisi argued that such symbolic acts are ineffective, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its affiliates have been pursuing legal actions to challenge the existence of several mosques and dargahs nationwide.
Owaisi also accused the central government of being lenient towards China, highlighting recent developments in Ladakh. Furthermore, he condemned the administration in Sambhal for allegedly targeting a particular community, calling for justice without oppression.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, on behalf of PM Modi, offered the chadar at the Dargah, promoting a message of brotherhood and peace. Both Rijiju and BJP Minority Morcha National President, Jamal Siddiqui, reiterated Modi's call for unity during their religious visits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Owaisi
- Modi
- Ajmer Sharif Dargah
- chadar
- mosques
- court
- BJP
- Sambhal violence
- China
- Ladakh
ALSO READ
Landmark Court Decision Challenges El Salvador's Abortion Ban
BJP MPs' Health Concerns: Doctor's Update and Political Controversy
Karnataka Controversy: BJP MLC Faces Allegations of Derogatory Remarks
Karnataka Court Advocates for Transgender Inclusion in NLSIU
Delhi High Court Highlights Misuse of Rape Charges