BJP Criticizes AAP for Mismanagement and Fiscal Misuse in Delhi
BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi accuses AAP of fiscal mismanagement and misuse of taxpayer funds in Delhi. Allegations come amidst protests and charges of mismanagement in Punjab. Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva disputes CM Kejriwal's claims about water bills. Upcoming Delhi assembly elections add political tension to the allegations.
- Country:
- India
BJP's National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi has leveled serious allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing the ruling party of mismanaging taxpayer money in a manner detrimental to the people of Delhi. Trivedi made these comments during a press conference in the National Capital, highlighting an increased dependency on central government funds compared to 2014-15.
The spokesperson further claimed that AAP has created disastrous situations wherever it holds power, citing Punjab as an example. This statement coincided with a protest by Punjab women outside AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's residence, with the local Congress unit also staging a demonstration against AAP's governance.
In a related development, BJP Delhi President Virendraa Sachdeva criticized Kejriwal for misleading statements regarding Delhi's water situation. He claimed that inflated water bills are distressing residents, urging them not to pay until after the elections. Kejriwal contended that his government provided free water to millions over the past decade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Striking Grounds: Starbucks Baristas Unite in Protest
BSP's Nationwide Protest Call: Demand for Amit Shah's Apology Over Ambedkar Remark
South Korea's Divided Streets: Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment Sparks Rival Protests
Clashes Averted: Divided Protests Over South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment
Protests Erupt Over Home Minister Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar