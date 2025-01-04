Left Menu

BJP Criticizes AAP for Mismanagement and Fiscal Misuse in Delhi

BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi accuses AAP of fiscal mismanagement and misuse of taxpayer funds in Delhi. Allegations come amidst protests and charges of mismanagement in Punjab. Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva disputes CM Kejriwal's claims about water bills. Upcoming Delhi assembly elections add political tension to the allegations.

Updated: 04-01-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:28 IST
BJP's National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi has leveled serious allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing the ruling party of mismanaging taxpayer money in a manner detrimental to the people of Delhi. Trivedi made these comments during a press conference in the National Capital, highlighting an increased dependency on central government funds compared to 2014-15.

The spokesperson further claimed that AAP has created disastrous situations wherever it holds power, citing Punjab as an example. This statement coincided with a protest by Punjab women outside AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's residence, with the local Congress unit also staging a demonstration against AAP's governance.

In a related development, BJP Delhi President Virendraa Sachdeva criticized Kejriwal for misleading statements regarding Delhi's water situation. He claimed that inflated water bills are distressing residents, urging them not to pay until after the elections. Kejriwal contended that his government provided free water to millions over the past decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

