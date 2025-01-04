Left Menu

Ex-Central Bank Chief Released on Bail Amid Fraud Conspiracy Charges

Former Mauritius central bank governor, Harvesh Seegolam, has been released on bail following charges of conspiracy to commit fraud. This development marks a significant step by Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam's government, which accuses the previous administration of falsifying national financial figures.

The former governor of Mauritius' central bank, Harvesh Seegolam, has been granted bail after facing charges of conspiracy to commit fraud, as reported by a local newspaper. His arrest on Friday represents a major initiative by the government led by Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam.

The administration claims the past leadership manipulated key financial metrics, including GDP, budget deficit, and public debt figures, over an extended period.

Neither police officials nor Mr. Seegolam and his legal representative were available for immediate comment. The daily l'Express mentioned in its online edition, without sources, that the bail fee was set at 500,000 Mauritius Rupees, equivalent to $10,522. Le Défi Media Group shared a video featuring Ravi Yerrigadoo, Mr. Seegolam's lawyer, affirming his client's release while refraining from further comments due to the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

